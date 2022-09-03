Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) Holdings Increased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) by 45.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Gogo were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gogo during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gogo during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gogo during the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Gogo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gogo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $170,000. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOGO stock opened at $14.02 on Friday. Gogo Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.73 and a 52-week high of $23.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.08.

Gogo ( NASDAQ:GOGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Gogo had a net margin of 74.01% and a negative return on equity of 26.15%. The business had revenue of $97.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.26 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Gogo Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on GOGO. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gogo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Gogo to $26.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gogo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.40.

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA) segments. The company design, build and operate air-to-ground networks, engineer and maintain in-flight systems of proprietary hardware and software, and deliver customizable connectivity and wireless entertainment services.

