Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Stock Position Reduced by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,162 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Greif were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Greif during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Greif during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Greif by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its position in shares of Greif by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greif during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GEF has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut Greif from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Greif from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Greif in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Greif from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Greif Stock Up 2.7 %

GEF opened at $67.26 on Friday. Greif, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.65 and a 12 month high of $72.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.92.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.35. Greif had a return on equity of 28.42% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Greif, Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Greif Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Greif’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Greif

In other Greif news, Director Mark A. Emkes sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total transaction of $374,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,141,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Greif news, Director Mark A. Emkes sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total transaction of $374,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,141,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Nicholas Joseph Petitti sold 2,985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $206,532.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,285,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,163,704.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,581 shares of company stock valued at $3,620,288. 2.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

