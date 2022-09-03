Greif (NYSE:GEF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $90.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

GEF has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com lowered Greif from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Greif from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Greif from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $70.00.

Get Greif alerts:

Greif Stock Performance

Shares of Greif stock opened at $67.26 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.92. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.44. Greif has a one year low of $53.65 and a one year high of $72.79.

Greif Increases Dividend

Greif ( NYSE:GEF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.35. Greif had a return on equity of 28.42% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Greif will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Greif’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Greif’s payout ratio is 31.19%.

Insider Activity at Greif

In other Greif news, major shareholder Nicholas Joseph Petitti sold 2,985 shares of Greif stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $206,532.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,285,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,163,704.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Greif news, major shareholder Nicholas Joseph Petitti sold 2,985 shares of Greif stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $206,532.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,285,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,163,704.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Emkes sold 6,000 shares of Greif stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total value of $374,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,141,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,581 shares of company stock worth $3,620,288. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greif

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GEF. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Greif by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Greif by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Greif by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,377,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,177,000 after buying an additional 4,591 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Greif by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greif during the fourth quarter worth about $905,000. 47.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greif Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.