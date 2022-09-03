Group One Trading L.P. Cuts Stock Holdings in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL)

Group One Trading L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 57,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 27,958 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P.’s holdings in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares were worth $3,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TECL. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $191,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 11,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 6.4% in the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,142,000 after buying an additional 4,076 shares in the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 470.0% in the first quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,063,000 after buying an additional 54,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 25.9% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 78,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,806,000 after buying an additional 16,076 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of TECL opened at $30.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.51. Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares has a 1 year low of $25.14 and a 1 year high of $91.04.

