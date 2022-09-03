GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 875,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 902 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $62,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GXO. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 5,722 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 652,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,253,000 after purchasing an additional 232,820 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 68,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,225,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,117,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,343,000 after purchasing an additional 16,558 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics Price Performance

NYSE GXO opened at $43.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion and a PE ratio of 23.16. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.08 and a 1 year high of $105.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 2.55%. On average, analysts predict that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

In other GXO Logistics news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,167,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total transaction of $249,848,625.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,300,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,888,893.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GXO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $83.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.65.

GXO Logistics Profile

(Get Rating)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

See Also

