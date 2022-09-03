Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 11,300 Shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating) by 297.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in ACM Research were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of ACM Research by 982.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of ACM Research by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of ACM Research by 265.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of ACM Research by 200.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the period. 66.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACM Research Price Performance

Shares of ACMR stock opened at $15.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market cap of $865.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.46 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.88. ACM Research, Inc. has a one year low of $11.23 and a one year high of $39.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ACM Research ( NASDAQ:ACMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $104.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.28 million. ACM Research had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business’s revenue was up 93.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ACM Research, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ACM Research news, insider Sotheara Cheav sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $267,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 120,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,137,235.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Haiping Dun sold 36,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total transaction of $588,245.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 855,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,766,949. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sotheara Cheav sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $267,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 120,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,137,235.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 33.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ACMR shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on ACM Research to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ACM Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.17.

ACM Research Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

Featured Stories

