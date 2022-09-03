Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys New Shares in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ CYBR opened at $137.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 52 week low of $100.35 and a 52 week high of $201.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.94 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $139.03 and its 200 day moving average is $146.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.07. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 15.42% and a negative net margin of 22.37%. The company had revenue of $142.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. CyberArk Software’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CYBR. Stephens began coverage on CyberArk Software in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on CyberArk Software from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Mizuho lifted their target price on CyberArk Software from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on CyberArk Software from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CyberArk Software from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.67.

CyberArk Software Profile

(Get Rating)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

