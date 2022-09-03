Handelsbanken Fonder AB Cuts Holdings in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its position in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) by 32.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,690 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 10,100 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Dana were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dana in the 1st quarter worth $640,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Dana by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,865,525 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $85,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,687 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Dana by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 927,144 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,288,000 after purchasing an additional 319,378 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Dana by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 131,544 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Dana by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 68,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dana alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Dana from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Dana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Dana from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dana currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Dana Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Dana stock opened at $14.89 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.65 and a 200-day moving average of $16.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 2.27. Dana Incorporated has a 1-year low of $13.06 and a 1-year high of $25.59.

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Dana had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dana Incorporated will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dana Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Dana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.97%.

Dana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.