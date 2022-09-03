Handelsbanken Fonder AB Cuts Position in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its holdings in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Zuora were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zuora in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zuora by 204.3% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 4,396 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Zuora in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Zuora in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Zuora by 44.9% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 12,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on ZUO shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Zuora from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Zuora from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Zuora from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zuora

Zuora Trading Down 1.5 %

In other news, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 18,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.93, for a total value of $161,954.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $796,422.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 21,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.93, for a total value of $193,120.18. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 59,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $528,861.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 18,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.93, for a total transaction of $161,954.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $796,422.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 93,483 shares of company stock valued at $840,478 in the last 90 days. 9.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ZUO stock opened at $7.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. Zuora, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $23.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 1.95.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. Zuora had a negative net margin of 29.89% and a negative return on equity of 57.73%. The business had revenue of $98.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Zuora Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-revenue operations.

Featured Stories

