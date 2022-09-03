Handelsbanken Fonder AB Cuts Stock Holdings in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,600 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VSH. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vishay Intertechnology during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 527.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Vishay Intertechnology to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Shares of Vishay Intertechnology stock opened at $19.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.73 and a 52-week high of $22.71. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.32.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $863.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.77 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.60%.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

