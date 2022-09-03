Handelsbanken Fonder AB Decreases Holdings in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its position in shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Andersons were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Andersons during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Andersons during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Andersons by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Andersons during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Andersons during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Andersons Price Performance

Andersons stock opened at $36.35 on Friday. The Andersons, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.13 and a 12-month high of $59.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Andersons Announces Dividend

Andersons ( NASDAQ:ANDE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $1.29. Andersons had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 10.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Andersons, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Andersons from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Andersons has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Andersons

In related news, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 2,374 shares of Andersons stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.86, for a total value of $92,253.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 399,974 shares in the company, valued at $15,542,989.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 45,676 shares of Andersons stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total value of $1,534,256.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 354,544 shares in the company, valued at $11,909,132.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 2,374 shares of Andersons stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.86, for a total transaction of $92,253.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 399,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,542,989.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,911 shares of company stock worth $2,176,972 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Andersons Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

Featured Stories

