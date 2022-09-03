Handelsbanken Fonder AB Decreases Stake in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) by 34.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DNLI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 959,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,775,000 after purchasing an additional 7,364 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 30,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 128,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,751,000 after purchasing an additional 51,102 shares in the last quarter. 74.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 2,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total transaction of $79,860.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,202,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,183,427.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $712,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,950,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,452,177.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total value of $79,860.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,202,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,183,427.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,657 shares of company stock worth $1,662,200 in the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Denali Therapeutics Trading Down 0.5 %

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DNLI shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $99.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $62.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

DNLI stock opened at $27.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.06 and a beta of 1.66. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.24 and a 12-month high of $56.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.15.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $52.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.66 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.06% and a negative net margin of 252.50%. The business’s revenue was up 129.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.50) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Denali Therapeutics Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. It offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidate, including BIIB122/DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in phase I and phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

Featured Articles

