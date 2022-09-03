Handelsbanken Fonder AB Decreases Stake in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its stake in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,765 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IBP. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Pier Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 45,282 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,327,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,989 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 4,356 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBP has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $135.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

Installed Building Products Trading Up 0.6 %

In related news, Director Michael H. Thomas sold 2,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $251,715.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,002.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IBP opened at $89.42 on Friday. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.44 and a 12 month high of $141.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.24 and a 200-day moving average of $91.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 1.79.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.52. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 50.89%. The company had revenue of $676.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Installed Building Products Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.42%.

Installed Building Products Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

