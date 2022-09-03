Handelsbanken Fonder AB Decreases Stake in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its position in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in PRA Group were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in PRA Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in PRA Group during the first quarter worth approximately $112,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in PRA Group by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in PRA Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in PRA Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of PRA Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th.

PRA Group Price Performance

Shares of PRA Group stock opened at $36.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.22. PRA Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.22 and a 12 month high of $51.00.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $258.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.98 million. PRA Group had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. Analysts anticipate that PRA Group, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

PRA Group Company Profile

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

