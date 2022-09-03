Handelsbanken Fonder AB Decreases Stake in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its position in shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Sonic Automotive were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Sonic Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Sonic Automotive by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 4,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Sonic Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Sonic Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Sonic Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Benchmark cut their target price on Sonic Automotive to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Sonic Automotive from $51.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sonic Automotive from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Shares of NYSE SAH opened at $51.68 on Friday. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.17 and a twelve month high of $59.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.99.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by ($0.10). Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 36.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. Sonic Automotive’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.27%.

In other news, CEO David Bruton Smith sold 54,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total value of $3,039,652.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,012,793.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David Bruton Smith sold 54,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total transaction of $3,039,652.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,012,793.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Heath Byrd sold 93,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total value of $3,867,576.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 146,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,050,182. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 176,580 shares of company stock worth $8,110,352. 36.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

