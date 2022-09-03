Handelsbanken Fonder AB Decreases Stock Holdings in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its holdings in shares of Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Covetrus were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVET. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in shares of Covetrus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,927,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Covetrus by 87.1% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,028,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,544,000 after buying an additional 479,008 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Covetrus by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,371,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,020,000 after buying an additional 423,994 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Covetrus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,485,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Covetrus by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,794,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,741,000 after buying an additional 265,732 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 5,292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total transaction of $110,073.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,780 shares in the company, valued at $4,155,424. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Edward Mcnamara sold 34,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total value of $708,453.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $652,679.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 5,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total value of $110,073.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,155,424. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,403 shares of company stock worth $1,037,392. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Covetrus Trading Down 0.1 %

CVET has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Covetrus from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Covetrus from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays lowered Covetrus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Covetrus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.40.

Shares of CVET stock opened at $20.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.61. Covetrus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.39 and a 1-year high of $22.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -208.00 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

About Covetrus

(Get Rating)

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

