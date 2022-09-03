Handelsbanken Fonder AB Decreases Stock Position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) by 34.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,792 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 11,600 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 21,593,679 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $546,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,630 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 31.7% in the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 7,760,030 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $130,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869,390 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter valued at $10,819,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,309,385 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,742,000 after purchasing an additional 429,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steamboat Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at $6,338,000.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.65 per share, with a total value of $116,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 31,932 shares of company stock valued at $379,435. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

American Eagle Outfitters Trading Down 0.4 %

Several research firms recently issued reports on AEO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered American Eagle Outfitters from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered American Eagle Outfitters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup lowered American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.79.

NYSE AEO opened at $11.15 on Friday. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.82 and a 1-year high of $29.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.07 and a 200-day moving average of $14.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.30.

American Eagle Outfitters Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.62%.

American Eagle Outfitters Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

Featured Stories

