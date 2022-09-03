Handelsbanken Fonder AB Grows Stock Position in Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Jamf were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mairs & Power Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jamf by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 1,619,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,551,000 after buying an additional 90,824 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Jamf by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,331,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,355,000 after purchasing an additional 340,533 shares in the last quarter. Keenan Capital LLC purchased a new position in Jamf in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,227,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Jamf by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 998,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,958,000 after purchasing an additional 382,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Jamf by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 745,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,352,000 after purchasing an additional 295,224 shares in the last quarter.

BATS JAMF opened at $22.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.72 and its 200-day moving average is $28.72.

Jamf ( BATS:JAMF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $115.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.16 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS.

In related news, insider Linh Lam sold 1,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.53, for a total transaction of $49,553.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 113,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,885,170.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Jamf news, insider Linh Lam sold 1,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.53, for a total value of $49,553.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 113,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,885,170.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dean Hager sold 30,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $812,862.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 320,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,672,213.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on JAMF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Jamf from $52.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Jamf from $37.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Jamf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Jamf from $59.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Jamf from $47.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.10.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a software solution for educators; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies to eliminate shadow IT and block risky content and manage data consumption with real-time analytics and granular reporting; and Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; and Jamf Private Access, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

