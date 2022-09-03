Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $251,000 Holdings in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its stake in shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Redfin were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Redfin by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,848,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,269,000 after buying an additional 2,444,167 shares in the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Redfin by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 2,152,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,624,000 after buying an additional 481,277 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Redfin by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,047,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,610,000 after buying an additional 40,225 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Redfin by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 780,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,981,000 after buying an additional 19,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Redfin by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 359,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,792,000 after purchasing an additional 5,301 shares during the period. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total transaction of $36,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,355.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RDFN shares. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Redfin from $25.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Redfin from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Wedbush downgraded Redfin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Redfin from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Redfin in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.96.

RDFN stock opened at $7.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $847.03 million, a PE ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.58 and its 200-day moving average is $13.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Redfin Co. has a 1 year low of $7.13 and a 1 year high of $55.87.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $606.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.37 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 80.56% and a negative net margin of 9.00%. Redfin’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Redfin Co. will post -2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

