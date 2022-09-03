Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $262,000 Stock Position in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its position in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,109 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,143,687 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,049,000 after buying an additional 207,711 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,043,680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,059,000 after buying an additional 96,381 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,010,631 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,389,000 after buying an additional 39,975 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 806,030 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,746,000 after buying an additional 78,040 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 790,673 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,722,000 after purchasing an additional 54,414 shares during the last quarter. 98.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gibraltar Industries Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:ROCK opened at $40.01 on Friday. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.86 and a 12-month high of $79.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.40.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries ( NASDAQ:ROCK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.16. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $366.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems.

