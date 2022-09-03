Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $335,000 Stock Holdings in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its holdings in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Greif were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Greif in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greif in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Greif by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Greif by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greif in the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Greif news, Director Mark A. Emkes sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total transaction of $374,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,141,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Nicholas Joseph Petitti sold 2,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $206,532.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,285,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,163,704.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Emkes sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total transaction of $374,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,141,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,581 shares of company stock worth $3,620,288. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GEF opened at $67.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Greif, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.65 and a 1 year high of $72.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.26 and its 200-day moving average is $62.92.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Greif had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 28.42%. Greif’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Greif, Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Greif’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.19%.

GEF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Greif in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Greif from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Greif from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Greif from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Greif has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

