Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $374,000 Holdings in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its holdings in shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) by 34.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in TechTarget were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Telemark Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of TechTarget by 30.4% in the first quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,384,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of TechTarget by 3.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,890 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC grew its position in shares of TechTarget by 0.5% in the first quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 110,833 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,009,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TechTarget by 2.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 180,763 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of TechTarget by 9.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,991,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Get TechTarget alerts:

TechTarget Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TTGT opened at $62.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.85 and a beta of 0.99. TechTarget, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.83 and a 1 year high of $111.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 6.54 and a quick ratio of 6.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, CEO Michael Cotoia sold 5,676 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.76, for a total transaction of $395,957.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,492,611.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 8.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TTGT shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on TechTarget from $102.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on TechTarget from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TechTarget presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

TechTarget Profile

(Get Rating)

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.