Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $377,000 Holdings in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Apogee Enterprises were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apogee Enterprises during the first quarter worth approximately $131,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Apogee Enterprises by 25.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 10.8% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:APOG opened at $39.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $878.97 million, a P/E ratio of 58.10 and a beta of 1.09. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.88 and a 1 year high of $50.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.22.

Apogee Enterprises ( NASDAQ:APOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $356.64 million for the quarter. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 1.15%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 11th. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 127.54%.

In other Apogee Enterprises news, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 1,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total transaction of $49,736.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,111 shares in the company, valued at $875,444.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Apogee Enterprises news, SVP Gary Robert Johnson sold 2,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $87,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,464,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 1,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total value of $49,736.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $875,444.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on APOG shares. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Apogee Enterprises from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. TheStreet raised Apogee Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

