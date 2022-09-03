Handelsbanken Fonder AB Lowers Holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,022,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,040,000 after purchasing an additional 305,375 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 98.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,230,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,783 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 8.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,379,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,291,000 after purchasing an additional 106,963 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,029,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,849,000 after purchasing an additional 40,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 753,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,051,000 after purchasing an additional 73,750 shares in the last quarter. 69.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. TheStreet cut PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. B. Riley reduced their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Jonestrading reduced their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.50 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.91.

NYSE:PMT opened at $14.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $11.64 and a 12 month high of $20.72.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

