Handelsbanken Fonder AB Lowers Stock Holdings in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its stake in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,351 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Jack in the Box were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Jack in the Box by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 558,179 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,140,000 after buying an additional 11,009 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 17,108 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 7,845 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,129,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 667,623 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $62,363,000 after purchasing an additional 338,068 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 173,122 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,171,000 after purchasing an additional 51,101 shares during the period. 99.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JACK. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $99.00 to $84.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.93.

Insider Transactions at Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Trading Up 1.0 %

In other news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 743 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total value of $42,663.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,778 shares in the company, valued at $2,111,792.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jack in the Box stock opened at $80.76 on Friday. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.80 and a 12-month high of $105.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.83.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.04). Jack in the Box had a net margin of 8.10% and a negative return on equity of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $398.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack in the Box Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is currently 34.51%.

Jack in the Box Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Featured Stories

