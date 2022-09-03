Handelsbanken Fonder AB Lowers Stock Holdings in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its holdings in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) by 32.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TWST. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 39.7% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,264,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,052 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,606,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,314,000 after purchasing an additional 408,746 shares during the period. NanoDimension Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the fourth quarter valued at $23,816,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 1,452.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 326,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,293,000 after purchasing an additional 305,772 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,253,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,013,000 after purchasing an additional 305,058 shares during the period.

Shares of TWST opened at $38.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 1.19. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 12 month low of $25.07 and a 12 month high of $139.99.

Twist Bioscience ( NASDAQ:TWST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $56.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.06 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 29.61% and a negative net margin of 112.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TWST shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Twist Bioscience from $43.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

In other news, insider William Banyai sold 1,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total transaction of $53,473.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 256,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,769,311.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Paula Green sold 10,067 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total transaction of $306,741.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,731.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Banyai sold 1,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total value of $53,473.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 256,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,769,311.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,038 shares of company stock worth $824,830 over the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

