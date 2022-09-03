Handelsbanken Fonder AB Lowers Stock Holdings in Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its position in Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Xperi were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Xperi by 640.6% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 487,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,438,000 after purchasing an additional 421,409 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Xperi by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,213,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,949,000 after purchasing an additional 332,657 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xperi in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,859,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Xperi by 117.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 197,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 106,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Xperi by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,869,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,347,000 after purchasing an additional 95,030 shares during the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Xperi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stephens began coverage on shares of Xperi in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XPER opened at $15.63 on Friday. Xperi Holding Co. has a one year low of $13.39 and a one year high of $21.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.13 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 26th. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -52.63%.

Xperi Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer and entertainment product/solutions licensing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Intellectual Property Licensing and Product. The Intellectual Property Licensing segment primarily licenses its innovations to companies in the entertainment industry under the Adeia brand.

