Handelsbanken Fonder AB Lowers Stock Position in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its position in shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Schrödinger were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SDGR. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in Schrödinger during the first quarter valued at $68,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schrödinger in the 4th quarter worth about $152,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Schrödinger by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schrödinger in the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Schrödinger in the 4th quarter worth about $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

SDGR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Schrödinger from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Schrödinger from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.17.

In other Schrödinger news, Director Nancy Thornberry sold 4,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $173,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SDGR opened at $26.77 on Friday. Schrödinger, Inc. has a one year low of $20.71 and a one year high of $66.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.36 and a 200 day moving average of $29.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.93 and a beta of 1.14.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.01). Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 26.65% and a negative net margin of 90.62%. The business had revenue of $38.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.49) earnings per share. Schrödinger’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

