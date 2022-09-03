Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 600 Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Vir Biotechnology were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 2,671.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,916 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at about $286,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. 64.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vir Biotechnology news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 17,915 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total value of $462,923.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,488,579 shares in the company, valued at $38,464,881.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 17,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total transaction of $462,923.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,488,579 shares in the company, valued at $38,464,881.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 122,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total value of $3,430,566.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,094,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,413,299.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 173,385 shares of company stock worth $4,838,326. 22.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vir Biotechnology Price Performance

VIR stock opened at $23.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.96 and a beta of -0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.31. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.21 and a fifty-two week high of $58.00.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.41). Vir Biotechnology had a net margin of 52.29% and a return on equity of 68.86%. The firm had revenue of $40.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 77.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VIR shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on Vir Biotechnology to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vir Biotechnology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

Vir Biotechnology Profile

(Get Rating)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.