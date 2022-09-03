Handelsbanken Fonder AB Raises Stock Position in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in IVERIC bio were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in IVERIC bio by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,785,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,693 shares in the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new stake in IVERIC bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,880,000. Commodore Capital LP lifted its position in IVERIC bio by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 3,217,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,791,000 after purchasing an additional 467,026 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in IVERIC bio by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,979,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,095,000 after purchasing an additional 343,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCG Crossover Management LLC bought a new stake in IVERIC bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,113,000.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ISEE shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of IVERIC bio to $24.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IVERIC bio to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of IVERIC bio from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.20.

Shares of IVERIC bio stock opened at $9.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.97. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 1.51. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.37 and a 12-month high of $19.34.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.10). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. Analysts predict that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Calvin W. Roberts acquired 25,000 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.62 per share, with a total value of $240,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,500 shares in the company, valued at $312,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Christopher Paul Simms sold 12,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $138,060.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,153.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Calvin W. Roberts bought 25,000 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.62 per share, for a total transaction of $240,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,500 shares in the company, valued at $312,650. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel treatments for retinal diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company develops Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

