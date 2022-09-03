Handelsbanken Fonder AB Reduces Position in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its holdings in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Medifast were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Medifast by 10.5% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,885 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Medifast by 437.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,485,000 after buying an additional 11,843 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Medifast by 17.0% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,967 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Medifast during the first quarter worth $271,000. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medifast by 24.7% in the first quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 173,680 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,661,000 after purchasing an additional 34,370 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

MED has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Medifast from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Medifast from $352.00 to $278.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $345.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 3,940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $126.54 per share, with a total value of $498,567.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,567.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Medifast news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 3,940 shares of Medifast stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $126.54 per share, with a total value of $498,567.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,567.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 399 shares of Medifast stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $146.01 per share, for a total transaction of $58,257.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,247,307.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MED stock opened at $119.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $160.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.31. Medifast, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.51 and a 1-year high of $239.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 27th. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.66%.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

