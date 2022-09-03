Handelsbanken Fonder AB Reduces Stock Holdings in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its holdings in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,930 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLKB. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Blackbaud by 112.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Blackbaud during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Blackbaud by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in Blackbaud during the first quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Blackbaud during the first quarter valued at $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackbaud

In other news, COO Kevin P. Gregoire sold 1,800 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $102,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 98,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,617,555.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Kevin P. Gregoire sold 1,800 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $102,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 98,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,617,555.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George H. Ellis sold 1,500 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.18, for a total value of $84,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,598.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Blackbaud Stock Performance

Shares of Blackbaud stock opened at $51.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -176.65, a P/E/G ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.48. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.52 and a 12 month high of $86.96.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 8.04% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, K-12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

