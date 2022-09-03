Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 10,900 Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 10,900 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 17.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,021,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $127,593,000 after buying an additional 2,106,180 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 17.7% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,021,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106,180 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,106,318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $247,695,000 after purchasing an additional 712,191 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,469,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,633 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,703,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,783,000 after purchasing an additional 218,252 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PACB shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $7.50 to $6.00 in a report on Sunday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Pacific Biosciences of California Stock Performance

Shares of PACB opened at $5.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.50, a quick ratio of 11.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.00. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.85 and a 12 month high of $31.72.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.02. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 147.39% and a negative return on equity of 35.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

Pacific Biosciences of California Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

