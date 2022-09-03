Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 13,300 Shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating) by 53.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,300 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Alexander & Baldwin were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALEX. State Street Corp raised its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,518,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,897,000 after purchasing an additional 379,474 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 1.7% in the first quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 2,322,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,862,000 after buying an additional 39,328 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 107.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,118,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,741 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,267,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,808,000 after buying an additional 7,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,234,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,984,000 after purchasing an additional 11,316 shares during the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alexander & Baldwin alerts:

Alexander & Baldwin Price Performance

NYSE ALEX opened at $18.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.89 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.05 and a 1-year high of $26.57.

Alexander & Baldwin Increases Dividend

Alexander & Baldwin ( NYSE:ALEX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.66. Alexander & Baldwin had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 6.88%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. This is an increase from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 222.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Alexander & Baldwin to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th.

About Alexander & Baldwin

(Get Rating)

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander & Baldwin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander & Baldwin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.