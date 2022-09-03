Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 1,500 Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFSI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 2,619 shares during the last quarter. 61.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PFSI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities cut their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on PennyMac Financial Services to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com upgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $90.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.60.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, Director Anne Mccallion sold 7,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total transaction of $460,022.13. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,539 shares in the company, valued at $147,084.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO David Spector sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.58, for a total value of $2,636,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 680,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,857,011.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Anne Mccallion sold 7,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total transaction of $460,022.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,084.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 72,941 shares of company stock worth $4,135,319 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services stock opened at $51.54 on Friday. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.53 and a 12 month high of $71.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.21. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.30.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $1.06. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 27.37%. The business had revenue of $511.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.70 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.77%.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

