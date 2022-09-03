Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 1,900 Shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its position in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,708 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Patrick Industries were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 282,891 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,827,000 after purchasing an additional 4,124 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 183,867 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,836,000 after purchasing an additional 27,726 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 182,039 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,689,000 after purchasing an additional 27,569 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 163,133 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,837,000 after purchasing an additional 7,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Patrick Industries by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 147,326 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,887,000 after buying an additional 13,907 shares during the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patrick Industries Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PATK opened at $51.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.55, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.66. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $49.79 and a one year high of $88.79.

Patrick Industries Dividend Announcement

Patrick Industries ( NASDAQ:PATK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $1.89. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 45.44%. Research analysts predict that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 26th. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is currently 9.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on PATK. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Patrick Industries to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a report on Friday, August 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.42, for a total transaction of $1,268,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 131,737 shares in the company, valued at $8,354,760.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

About Patrick Industries

(Get Rating)

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum product; fiberglass and plastic components; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; dash panels; and other products.

