Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 2,000 Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 284.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,871,000 after buying an additional 78,102 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 72.2% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 15,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 6,363 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 119,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ZNTL shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen started coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 1,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $51,334.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 108,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,250,865.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 1,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $51,334.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 108,290 shares in the company, valued at $3,250,865.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $751,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,307,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,710 shares of company stock valued at $953,084. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $27.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.17. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.33 and a 52 week high of $87.19.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by ($0.13). On average, equities research analysts predict that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.

Featured Stories

