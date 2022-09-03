Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 2,100 Shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its position in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 38,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 13,777 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the 1st quarter worth $518,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the 1st quarter worth $375,000.

In related news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 267,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total transaction of $13,286,319.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,863,659 shares in the company, valued at $241,626,579.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

THS stock opened at $45.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.17. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.47 and a 12-month high of $50.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.11 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.09. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

THS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

