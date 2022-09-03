Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 29,800 Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its stake in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) by 70.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,800 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IRT. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 83.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

Independence Realty Trust Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of IRT stock opened at $19.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95, a P/E/G ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.90. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.01 and a 12-month high of $28.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Independence Realty Trust Profile

A number of research firms have recently commented on IRT. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Compass Point set a $24.50 price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.72.

(Get Rating)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.