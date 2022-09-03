Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 3,800 Shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its position in shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Criteo were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Criteo in the 1st quarter valued at $286,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Criteo by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 341,571 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,277,000 after buying an additional 38,050 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Criteo by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,733 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Criteo by 214.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,287 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 5,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Criteo by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 313,739 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,546,000 after purchasing an additional 21,765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Criteo

In other Criteo news, insider Ryan Damon sold 15,000 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total value of $428,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,346,125.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Criteo Price Performance

Shares of CRTO stock opened at $27.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.90. Criteo S.A. has a one year low of $20.56 and a one year high of $43.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.29.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $215.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.24 million. Criteo had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 14.19%. Criteo’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Criteo S.A. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Criteo from $58.50 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Criteo from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price target (down previously from $47.00) on shares of Criteo in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Criteo from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Criteo from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Criteo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

