Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 4,100 Shares of Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Pediatrix Medical Group in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Pediatrix Medical Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in Pediatrix Medical Group by 120.2% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Pediatrix Medical Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, American Trust bought a new position in Pediatrix Medical Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $262,000. Institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

Pediatrix Medical Group Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of MD stock opened at $17.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.47. Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. has a one year low of $17.17 and a one year high of $31.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $486.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.54 million. Pediatrix Medical Group had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 16.15%. Pediatrix Medical Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pediatrix Medical Group Profile



Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

