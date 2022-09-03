Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 5,100 Shares of TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its stake in shares of TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in TriMas were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TriMas by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,049,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,827,000 after buying an additional 701,588 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TriMas by 3.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,469,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,212,000 after buying an additional 85,159 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of TriMas by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,804,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,780,000 after buying an additional 47,061 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TriMas by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 471,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,464,000 after buying an additional 93,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TriMas by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 429,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,895,000 after buying an additional 7,379 shares during the last quarter.

TriMas Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TRS opened at $26.81 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.70. TriMas Co. has a one year low of $23.85 and a one year high of $38.72.

TriMas Announces Dividend

TriMas ( NASDAQ:TRS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. TriMas had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $237.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. TriMas’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that TriMas Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded TriMas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TriMas news, insider John Philip Schaefer sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total transaction of $203,388.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,087 shares in the company, valued at $331,612.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

TriMas Profile

(Get Rating)

TriMas Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, flexible spouts, and agricultural closures; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; aseptic closures; industrial closures and flex spouts; custom injection molded components and devices; various injection molded products; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Stolz, Omega, and Rapak brands.

Featured Stories

