Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 5,100 Shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,532 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Wolverine World Wide were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 3,394.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,297 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Williams Capital reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Monday, July 25th. Argus downgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Wolverine World Wide Stock Down 1.9 %

Wolverine World Wide stock opened at $18.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.65 and a 12-month high of $38.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.53 and its 200 day moving average is $21.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.67.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The textile maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $713.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.70 million. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 26.84%. Wolverine World Wide’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wolverine World Wide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.21%.

Wolverine World Wide Profile

(Get Rating)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.