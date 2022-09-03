Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 52,400 Shares of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) by 34.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 52,400 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in New York Mortgage Trust were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NYMT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the first quarter worth $9,408,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,750,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005,527 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 149.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,625,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573,819 shares in the last quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth $3,392,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 159.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,185,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,411,000 after acquiring an additional 728,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYMT stock opened at $2.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.15. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $2.24 and a one year high of $4.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -142.85%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NYMT shares. Jonestrading decreased their target price on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.71.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

