Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 6,600 Shares of Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its holdings in shares of Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) by 34.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Guess’ were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Guess’ by 292.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Guess’ during the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Guess’ during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Guess’ in the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Guess’ during the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. 57.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Guess' alerts:

Guess’ Stock Down 2.0 %

Guess’ stock opened at $16.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.24. The company has a market capitalization of $984.51 million, a PE ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.45. Guess’, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.05 and a fifty-two week high of $25.27.

Guess’ Announces Dividend

Guess’ ( NYSE:GES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). Guess’ had a return on equity of 28.82% and a net margin of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $643.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Guess”s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Guess’, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. Guess”s payout ratio is currently 45.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GES shares. StockNews.com lowered Guess’ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 30th. TheStreet upgraded Guess’ from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Guess’ from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

Guess’ Profile

(Get Rating)

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Guess' Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess' and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.