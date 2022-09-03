Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 71,200 Shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its holdings in Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 201,200 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 71,200 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Globalstar were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GSAT. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC bought a new stake in Globalstar during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Globalstar by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 130,477 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 15,090 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Globalstar by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 772,252 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 39,422 shares during the period. Plustick Management LLC purchased a new position in Globalstar during the 4th quarter valued at $10,092,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Globalstar by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,695,854 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 112,300 shares during the period. 17.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Globalstar stock opened at $2.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.00 and a beta of 0.04. Globalstar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $2.78.

Globalstar ( NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $36.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.71 million. Globalstar had a negative net margin of 83.04% and a negative return on equity of 25.83%. On average, equities analysts expect that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and data modem services and equipment.

