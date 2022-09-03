Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 93,200 Shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its position in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating) by 60.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 93,200 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in MFA Financial were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MFA. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MFA Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in MFA Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in MFA Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. XML Financial LLC bought a new position in MFA Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in MFA Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Institutional investors own 62.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MFA shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of MFA Financial from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of MFA Financial from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of MFA Financial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of MFA Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.75 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of MFA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MFA Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.25.

Shares of NYSE MFA opened at $10.64 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -20.54 and a beta of 1.67. MFA Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $19.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This is a boost from MFA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.54%. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is -338.46%.

About MFA Financial

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

