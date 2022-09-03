Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 9,600 Shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its position in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) by 45.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,374 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,600 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Washington Federal were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,301 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in Washington Federal by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 213,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,993,000 after purchasing an additional 12,534 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP raised its position in Washington Federal by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 10,154 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,802 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Washington Federal by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 307,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,267,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Washington Federal by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 9,380 shares during the last quarter. 81.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Washington Federal Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WAFD opened at $31.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.67. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.46 and a 12-month high of $38.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.80.

Washington Federal Announces Dividend

Washington Federal ( NASDAQ:WAFD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.12. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 31.21%. The firm had revenue of $169.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.80 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Washington Federal’s payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson set a $41.00 target price on Washington Federal in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

About Washington Federal

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

Featured Stories

