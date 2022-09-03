Handelsbanken Fonder AB Trims Holdings in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its holdings in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,600 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the 1st quarter worth about $273,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AppFolio by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the 4th quarter worth about $307,000. 45.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AppFolio alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at AppFolio

In other news, Director Timothy K. Bliss sold 8,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total value of $910,908.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,068. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Timothy K. Bliss sold 8,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total value of $910,908.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,068. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Jonathan Walker sold 10,455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.91, for a total transaction of $1,034,104.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 596,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,000,012.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,367 shares of company stock worth $5,875,523. Company insiders own 22.23% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio Stock Performance

APPF opened at $96.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.62 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.40. AppFolio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.92 and a 52-week high of $139.99.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $117.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.35 million. AppFolio had a negative net margin of 11.04% and a negative return on equity of 16.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AppFolio, Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APPF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of AppFolio from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

AppFolio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APPF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.