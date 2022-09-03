Handelsbanken Fonder AB Trims Holdings in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,900 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Live Oak Bancshares were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Live Oak Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Live Oak Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Live Oak Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Live Oak Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Diane Beth Glossman bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.25 per share, with a total value of $76,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 64,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,523.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 25.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Live Oak Bancshares Trading Down 1.0 %

A number of research firms have commented on LOB. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $51.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. TheStreet downgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Live Oak Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $58.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Live Oak Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Live Oak Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.75.

Shares of NASDAQ LOB opened at $33.84 on Friday. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.24 and a twelve month high of $99.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.54.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $1.65. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 32.74%. The business had revenue of $208.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.90 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Live Oak Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is 2.76%.

Live Oak Bancshares Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

See Also

